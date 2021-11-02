Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 43,224 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.