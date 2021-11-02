Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 658,473 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 654.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of FuelCell Energy worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 622.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 368,789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

