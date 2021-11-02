Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

