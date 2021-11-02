Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 630.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of SI-BONE worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

