Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Ping Identity worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PING. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ping Identity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

