Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,553 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of i3 Verticals worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a PE ratio of -66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
