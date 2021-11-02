Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,553 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of i3 Verticals worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a PE ratio of -66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

