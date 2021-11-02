Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,755 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $304.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.07. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 411.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

