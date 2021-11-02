Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 75,513 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610 in the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

