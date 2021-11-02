Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after buying an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

