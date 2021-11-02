Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 474,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

