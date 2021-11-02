Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Howard Bancorp worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

