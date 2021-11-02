Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOL. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

