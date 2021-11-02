Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of CorePoint Lodging worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

