Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.71 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $193,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of GIL opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

