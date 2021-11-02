Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.82 Million Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.06% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at $507,888.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $167,613 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.