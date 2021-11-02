Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.75% of First Bank worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

