Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.98% of Republic First Bancorp worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 467.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

