Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Celestica worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 968,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Celestica stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

