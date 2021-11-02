Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $6.99 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

