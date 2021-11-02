Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.77% of Surgalign worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 877,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 541,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRGA has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

