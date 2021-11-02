Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Alteryx worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

