Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024 in the last three months.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BATRA opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.