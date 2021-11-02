Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,524 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Camping World worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.