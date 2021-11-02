Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 592,332 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,433,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 360.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

