Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 463,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Antares Pharma worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $644.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

