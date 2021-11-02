Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

