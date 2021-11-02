Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Tecnoglass worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.