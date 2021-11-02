Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.74% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of 353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

