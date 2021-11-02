Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.04% of Genie Energy worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

