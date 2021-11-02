Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,597 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Epizyme worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.