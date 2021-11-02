Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,370 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of ZIX worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

