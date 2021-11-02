Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,485 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Armstrong Flooring worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

