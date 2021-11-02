Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 70,355 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of eXp World worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 37.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in eXp World by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,391,960. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.