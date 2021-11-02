Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 78,007 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Purple Innovation worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

PRPL opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

