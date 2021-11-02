Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

OAS stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $127.30.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

