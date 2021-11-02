Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.54% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

