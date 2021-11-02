Donut (DONUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,202.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $39,202.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.