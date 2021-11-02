Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $43.28

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $38.65. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 23.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.