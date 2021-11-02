Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 868,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
