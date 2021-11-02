Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 868,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

