DPRating Price Tops $0.0004 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $762,463.84 and approximately $57,445.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.