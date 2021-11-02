Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $82,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $16,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RDY opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

