Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

DFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

