DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of DURECT worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DRRX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $293.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.25. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

