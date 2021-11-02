Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 135.55. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

