Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,670.48 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Dynamite has a total market cap of $142,670.48 and approximately $151,634.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,606 coins and its circulating supply is 397,000 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

