e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.80 million and $149.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,847 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

