eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $287.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.58 or 0.00318200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.