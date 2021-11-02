EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EDRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

