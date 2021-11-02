EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 742,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 145,774 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in EJF Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in EJF Acquisition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

EJFAU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 9,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,996. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

