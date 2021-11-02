Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

